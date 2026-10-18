AIADMK dissidents hold separate foundation day events

CHENNAI: Amid AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's invitation to party functionaries to attend the party's 55th foundation day celebrations at MGR Maaligai, the party headquarters in Chennai, former ministers SP Velumani and P Thangamani held separate events in their respective hometowns, fuelling speculation that differences within the party have widened.
On Saturday, Palaniswami launched the celebrations marking the party's 55th anniversary. Addressing party workers, he urged cadres to work unitedly and with determination to overcome the political challenges facing the party. The former Chief Minister asserted that no one could damage the party and expressed confidence that the AIADMK would return to power in the State.
However, Velumani and Thangamani held separate celebrations in their respective hometowns, drawing attention to the simmering differences between the senior leaders and Palaniswami.
Velumani held a separate event in Tiruttani, where he garlanded a statue of former Chief Minister and party founder MG Ramachandran and distributed sweets. Following suit, Thangamani separately garlanded an MGR statue at Pallipalayam.
The origin of the rift in the party can be traced to the pre-Assembly election time when they had favoured an alliance with the TVK, but Palaniswami rejected the proposal, reportedly causing frustration among sections of the party leadership.
After the election, 25 AIADMK MLAs led by C Ve Shanmugam and Velumani defied the party whip and supported the TVK government during its floor test in the Assembly. Palaniswami subsequently removed the 25 MLAs from their party posts. However, within a few days, Velumani and some other senior leaders were reinstated to their headquarters positions. However, Velumani did not assume his post and urged Palaniswami to restore his district secretary post.
Now, the party’s latest defeat in the bypolls have reportedly renewed dissent within the party, with disgruntled leaders questioning Palaniswami's leadership.
Sources said key functionaries and supporters of the dissident faction had been holding consultations at Velumani's residence over the past three days to discuss the party's successive electoral defeats. The dissidents have repeatedly alleged that Palaniswami's unilateral decisions were responsible for the setbacks.