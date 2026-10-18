AIADMK dissidents hold separate foundation day events

On Saturday, Palaniswami launched the celebrations marking the party's 55th anniversary. Addressing party workers, he urged cadres to work unitedly and with determination to overcome the political challenges facing the party. The former Chief Minister asserted that no one could damage the party and expressed confidence that the AIADMK would return to power in the State.

However, Velumani and Thangamani held separate celebrations in their respective hometowns, drawing attention to the simmering differences between the senior leaders and Palaniswami.

Velumani held a separate event in Tiruttani, where he garlanded a statue of former Chief Minister and party founder MG Ramachandran and distributed sweets. Following suit, Thangamani separately garlanded an MGR statue at Pallipalayam.