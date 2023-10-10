AIADMK didn’t do anything to release Muslim life-term convicts in 10 yrs: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday accused the AIADMK of not doing anything when it was in power in the last 10 years to release Muslim life-term convicts.

Stalin also assured that his government would release all eligible lifers on remission after the Tamil Nadu Governor approves the files.

Replying to a special call attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami among others in the State Assembly regarding the premature release of Muslim life-term convicts, Stalin said that his government was in complete agreement with the members on the issue of premature release of lifers, mainly the Muslim prisoners.

"Since the LoP has raised the issue of releasing the Muslim lifers in Tamil Nadu prisons, I would like to pose a question to him. Why were you (AIADMK) blind to the issue during the 10 years you were in power?," Stalin wondered.

"During the MGR centenary, you had released the Dharmapuri bus burning case convicts who burned female college students alive in broad daylight. Why did you not do even a bit to release the Muslim prisoners? I am asking this not out of arrogance, but humility," Stalin remarked in the Assembly.

"Without initiating any action for the release of Muslim convicts while you were in power, and after blindly supporting CAA and NRC, AIADMK is showing a newfound affection for the Muslim prisoners now. Everyone here knows the reason for your (AIADMK) newfound love for Muslim prisoners. We know. More than that, the minority brothers and sisters are well aware of it," the CM added.

Pointing out that the six-member Justice N Authinathan committee constituted by his government on December 22, 2021, had only recommended the release of 264 lifers in Tamil Nadu prisons in its report on October 28, 2022, the CM said that the State government, on August 11, 2023, recommended the premature release of 49 persons, including 20 Muslim prisoners in the first phase and sent the relevant files to the Governor on August 24, 2023.

Upon receiving the Governor's consent, all the said prisoners would be released, the CM informed the House.

Assuring follow-up action on the release of the other lifers recommended for remission by the Authinathan committee, the CM said that the government has already released 15 lifers based on the Advisory Board scheme and 15 lifers on the basis of their health and court orders.

Accordingly, till October 8, 2023, the cases of 566 lifers were considered and 335 life-term convicts, including nine Muslim convicts, were released, the CM said amid rousing applause from the treasury benches. The CM also said that some people were trying to create a fake narrative that no action had been taken to release the Muslim convicts.

AIADMK walks out in protest

Meanwhile, the AIADMK led by its Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami walked out of the House in protest of the speaker M Appavu not allowing the LoP to make a point.

Earlier, taking exception to the CM's critique on the issue, the LoP said that the seven Rajiv case convicts' release was made possible only in the AIADMK regime.

Joining the issue, the CM said that the Rajiv convicts were also released only in his regime and insisted on the AIADMK not doing anything in its rein to release the Muslim convicts.

As the LoP retired to his seat, speaker Appavu briefly allowed MMK's Jawahirullah to speak on the issue. However, the LoP rose and insisted that the Speaker must allow him to speak.

MLAs of the AIADMK rose from their seat and rushed to the defense of their LoP.

After a brief argument with the Chair, Palaniswami marshaled his troops out of the House.