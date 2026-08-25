AIADMK demands Rs 50 lakh for tiger attack victims' kin

COIMBATORE: Demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation for the families of the two farmers killed in suspected tiger attacks, the AIADMK cadres staged a protest in Gudalur on Tuesday.
The two men were mauled in separate incidents in the O Valley area on August 8 and 21. Many protests have since taken place demanding the capture of the tiger.
The AIADMK held the protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Gudalur, urging the government to take concrete steps to prevent further human-wildlife conflicts and provide Rs 50 lakh compensation to the bereaved families.
Meanwhile, the Forest personnel have deployed drones and set up 11 cages at strategic locations for the capture.