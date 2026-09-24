AIADMK declares Rs 109.61 crore election propaganda expenditure

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has declared an expenditure of Rs 109.61 crore on general party propaganda during the 2026 Assembly election, according to its election expenditure statement filed with the Election Commission.
The statement submitted by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami shows that Rs 103.98 crore was paid to Pramanya Strategy Consulting Pvt Ltd for social media promotion, television and website advertising. The amount accounted for the bulk of the party’s Rs 109.61 crore propaganda expenditure.
The party reported Rs 17.37 lakh towards travel expenses for star campaigners who canvassed at various locations between March 30 and April 21. The statement lists 13 campaigners and records their travel expenses.
Palaniswami’s travel expenses were recorded at Rs 1,75,903 for the period from March 15 to May 6. The party reported Rs 4,14,741 towards diesel expenses for his vehicle during the period.
The AIADMK incurred Rs 4,11,36,582 on publicity materials, including manifesto books and printing charges. Another Rs 1,28,57,266 was spent on public meetings, processions and rallies.
The statement records gross receipts of Rs 87,41,60,382 during the election period. It also lists Rs 2,78,07,010 towards publication of the criminal antecedents of candidates. Including this, the party’s gross expenditure on general propaganda and candidate-related expenses stood at Rs 1,12,39,88,992.
The expenditure statement was signed and verified by Palaniswami, who said it includes all items of election expenditure incurred or authorised by the party’s state, district and local units and that no material fact had been concealed.