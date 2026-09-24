AIADMK declares Rs 109.61 crore election propaganda expenditure

The statement submitted by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami shows that Rs 103.98 crore was paid to Pramanya Strategy Consulting Pvt Ltd for social media promotion, television and website advertising. The amount accounted for the bulk of the party’s Rs 109.61 crore propaganda expenditure.

The party reported Rs 17.37 lakh towards travel expenses for star campaigners who canvassed at various locations between March 30 and April 21. The statement lists 13 campaigners and records their travel expenses.

Palaniswami’s travel expenses were recorded at Rs 1,75,903 for the period from March 15 to May 6. The party reported Rs 4,14,741 towards diesel expenses for his vehicle during the period.

The AIADMK incurred Rs 4,11,36,582 on publicity materials, including manifesto books and printing charges. Another Rs 1,28,57,266 was spent on public meetings, processions and rallies.