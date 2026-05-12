AIADMK rebels back TVK government, accuse EPS of seeking DMK support

Addressing reporters after consultations with rebel MLAs at his residence, senior AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam said the proposal placed before them was that the AIADMK could secure the support of the DMK to elect Palaniswami as Chief Minister.

“AIADMK was founded to oppose the DMK and has carried out politics against it for more than five decades. If the AIADMK aligns with the DMK, the party itself will cease to exist,” he said, adding that legislators were “shocked” by the suggestion and refused to accept it.

Shanmugam said a meeting of the AIADMK legislature party was subsequently convened in which resolutions were adopted acknowledging the party’s defeat in the recent Assembly election as part of the NDA alliance. He said the legislators resolved that the AIADMK should function independently and focus on rebuilding the organisation.

He said the legislature party had also formally resolved to support the TVK government in the Assembly.