AIADMK commences distribution of applications for LS polls

CHENNAI: TheAIADMK on Wednesday commenced distribution of applications for the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The distribution of forms would continue till March 1.

General secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, said the interested candidates can obtain the application forms for the general and reserved constituencies in TN and Puducherry by paying Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Aspiring candidates should fill in all the columns in the form and submit the same in the party headquarters, Palaniswami further said.

The statement did not mention the last date for the submission of the applications.