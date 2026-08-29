AIADMK: CM Vijay must apologise for minister's remarks on Jallikattu

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Saturday (August 29) demanded that CM Vijay to apologise for the remarks made by TVK MLA Karuppiah on Jallikattu in the Assembly and sought a clear statement from the government on its stand on the traditional sport, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
In a social media post, the AIADMK questioned why the MLA’s remarks, which it described as “highly derogatory”, were not expunged from the Assembly records. The party also raised concerns over the comments coming from an MLA whose constituency includes Alanganallur, one of the most prominent venues for Jallikattu.
The AIADMK said Jallikattu, or ‘Eru Thazhuvuthal’, has been associated with Tamil culture since the Sangam era and symbolises the traditional bond between Tamils and bulls.
The party questioned whether an MLA representing Alanganallur could be unaware of the cultural significance of the sport. It also recalled the efforts of the then AIADMK government to secure legal protection for Jallikattu following widespread protests led by students and youth across Tamil Nadu.
The AIADMK alleged that the failure to remove the remarks from the Assembly records had raised suspicion among people about the government’s intentions towards Jallikattu.
The party further questioned whether the remarks could be an indication of a possible move to restrict or ban the sport, alleging that the Chief Minister could have used the MLA’s remarks as a “first look” at such an agenda.
The AIADMK demanded that the Chief Minister apologise for the remarks and that the government make its position on Jallikattu clear on the floor of the Assembly.