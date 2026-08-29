AIADMK: CM Vijay must apologise for minister's remarks on Jallikattu

In a social media post, the AIADMK questioned why the MLA’s remarks, which it described as “highly derogatory”, were not expunged from the Assembly records. The party also raised concerns over the comments coming from an MLA whose constituency includes Alanganallur, one of the most prominent venues for Jallikattu.

The AIADMK said Jallikattu, or ‘Eru Thazhuvuthal’, has been associated with Tamil culture since the Sangam era and symbolises the traditional bond between Tamils and bulls.