AIADMK chief demands probe into assistant professor exam results, cites mass irregularities

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the written exam results on June 25, 2026 for filling 2,708 assistant professor vacancies in government arts and science colleges, a recruitment drive held last December after a gap of nearly 25 years.

A total of 42,064 candidates appeared for the exam, which comprised a 150-mark objective type section and a 50-mark descriptive essay paper, according to TRB sources.

"Reports indicate that 42 candidates who scored exceptionally high in the objective section were awarded '0' marks in the descriptive paper, while 106 candidates received just '1' mark. Notably, a candidate from the Tamil department who scored 111 out of 150 in the objective test was given a zero in the essay section", Palaniswami said in a statement.