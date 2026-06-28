AIADMK chief demands probe into assistant professor exam results, cites mass irregularities

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday (June 28) urged the state government to launch an independent and thorough investigation into the recently announced assistant professor recruitment examination results, alleging widespread irregularities and arbitrary evaluation in the descriptive paper.
The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the written exam results on June 25, 2026 for filling 2,708 assistant professor vacancies in government arts and science colleges, a recruitment drive held last December after a gap of nearly 25 years.
A total of 42,064 candidates appeared for the exam, which comprised a 150-mark objective type section and a 50-mark descriptive essay paper, according to TRB sources.
"Reports indicate that 42 candidates who scored exceptionally high in the objective section were awarded '0' marks in the descriptive paper, while 106 candidates received just '1' mark. Notably, a candidate from the Tamil department who scored 111 out of 150 in the objective test was given a zero in the essay section", Palaniswami said in a statement.
"In contrast, several candidates who obtained very low marks in the objective section were awarded as high as 49 out of 50 marks in the descriptive paper, drastically altering the final merit rankings," he claimed.
Stating that how a candidate scoring over 100 marks in the objective paper can get zero in the descriptive section, or vice versa, the former chief minister said, "This clearly reflects an inconsistent and biased evaluation process".
He alleged that mismanagement over the previous years left over 50 per cent of assistant professor posts and several principal positions vacant, causing a decline in higher education enrollment from a peak of 51.4 per cent during the AIADMK regime (2019-20) down to 47 per cent.
Appealing to the government to immediately cancel the current TRB assistant professor exam results and order a comprehensive independent inquiry into the irregularities, Palaniswai said strict legal action should be taken against anyone found guilty of malpractice.