AIADMK candidates list will garner nationwide praise: RB Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: Former minister and deputy leader of opposition, RB Udhayakumar told the reporters that AIADMK's candidates list for Lok Sabha elections will garner praise from all over the nation.



The former Revenue Minister addressed the press in Madurai.

Drawing parallels between former CM J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami, Udhayakumar said, "Back when Jayalalithaa was at the helm of affairs, our party would receive applications for all the 40 constituencies. We are witnessing a similar sight under EPS. We have received over 3,500 applications so far."

He added that EPS is short-listing the applications and would issue a final list that will win praises all over the nation.

Heaping laurels over 'a common man' EPS leading the party against two powerful ruling parties in the State and Centre, Udhayakumar said that the AIADMK boasts the largest number of cadres. He added that the party has appointed 69-member booth committees for each booth.

Expressing confidence in wresting power in all the 40 constituencies, Udhayakumar said AIADMK will defy all odds and prove its foes wrong in the Lok Sabha elections.