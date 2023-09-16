AIADMK cadre block road demanding removal of DMK flags from Anna statue

VELLORE: Traffic was halted in Vellore’s busy Anna Salai on Friday as nearly 150 AIADMK cadres staged a sit in protest demanding the removal of DMK flags covering the entire area of Anna statue situated in the old municipal office on the occasion of former CM CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary.

Lead by Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu, cadres said that they were taken aback when they found the entire area festooned with DMK flags.

Appu demanded the police that the flags be removed as Anna was common to both Dravidian majors. The police then spoke to Vellore DMK MLA P Karthikeyan.

The AIADMK cadres blocked the road as there was no development in the matter. Later, the contractor removed the flags and the AIADMK cadres garlanded the statue and left. Later, around 30 AMMK volunteers also came and garlanded the statue.