AIADMK busy in shadow fight over reunion, even as DMK sets sights on 2026 polls

CHENNAI: Even as the ruling DMK has its sights set clear on the forthcoming assembly polls in 2026 with the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy chief minister, the principal opposition AIADMK is mired in factionalism and busy shadowboxing about the reunion of the party, unable to whip-up anti-incumbency factor among voters.

Sources in the AIADMK said that the party leadership is falling behind its arch-rival that is making every single move to reaffirm its alliance and its cohesiveness, and is putting in efforts to strengthen its organisational structure aiming at a better performance. Re-induction of resourceful V Senthilbalaji, who is out on bail in a cash-for-jobs scam, is seen as a thorn in the flesh for AIADMK in the Kongu belt where the opposition party is strong.

It is an open secret that the party is a divided house as most of the senior leaders push for the merger of the AIADMK, while party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami not heeding and the cadre is sulking, said a senior leader, wishing anonymity.

Amidst this, the reshuffle of the cabinet cannot be ignored as a simple administrative move, AIADMK insiders say. It is a calculated move, keeping the 2026 election in mind and the DMK leader set 200 seats as their target, which their Dravidian rival is not seen as countering effectively.

The AIADMK functionaries see the elevation of Udhayanidhi to the deputy CM post as a double advantage for the ruling party with a single move - target youngsters' vote and establish him as the future leader of the party. "Criticising this as dynastic politics is not going to benefit us in any way. The previous elections have proved it," a former AIADMK MLA, preferring anonymity said. He pointed out how the BJP campaigns on dynastic politics and corruption fell flat in previous polls.

"If Amma (J Jayalalithaa) had a legal heir, he or she would be heading the party by now. The party would have avoided the ongoing tussle and factionalism," the leader added.

The party is still caught in a political maze over the reunion, while general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterates that there is no scope for readmitting expelled functionaries - O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala and their supporters.

"The AIADMK has no chance to defeat the DMK that heads a strong alliance if it fails to reconcile and come together. Even after they come together, they should put up their best show and adopt a razor-sharp strategy to return to power," said former AIADMK MP KC Palaniswamy. He continued that the AIADMK leaders are still depending on the popularity of MGR, Jayalalithaa and the legacy of the 'Two-Leaves' symbol.

The reinduction of Senthilbalaji, a street-smart politician, would turn into a menace for the AIADMK in its citadel in the western region. He fits the bill for the DMK to take on AIADMK heavyweight SP Velumani and his team in Coimbatore and Karur, party insiders said. The induction of Govi Chezhiaan, with the portfolio of Higher Education, is seen as a clever move to consolidate Dalit votes.

Senior AIADMK leader and party spokesperson S S Vaigai Selvan rejected that the party is sulking and said, "The elections are 18 months away. We are hopeful of forming a strong alliance." On the ongoing tussle within the party over the reunion, he said that everyone has different opinions, but what matters most is the decision of the general secretary,” he said.

"We will follow the direction of our leader. We have to prove our might by winning the elections," he added.