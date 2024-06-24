AIADMK, BJP trying to 'politicise' hooch tragedy, says DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday accused the main opposition AIADMK and BJP of trying to 'politicise' the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to get 'political mileage' and said Chief Minister MK Stalin would visit Kallakurichi.

Listing the steps taken by the state government over the hooch deaths, DMK organisation secretary, R S Bharathi said his party would go to the people with facts of the matter and government's stringent action and slammed the motivated propaganda of the AIADMK and BJP.

The two parties should have been supportive of the government's efforts on the matter, had they been truly concerned, he said speaking to reporters here.

Pointing to the government setting up a one-man commission led by a retired judge, he expressed confidence that the truth will emerge. "Everyday new information is emerging," and there are information/reports that persons belonging to the BJP and AIADMK sold illicit arrack.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has staged a protest at Kallakurichi against the state government as if there had been no incidents involving illicit arrack during his party-led regime.

The AIADMK chief and the BJP are deliberately attempting to 'politicise' the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to get political mileage.

Answering a question, he said Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has already visited Kallakurichi and Chief Minister M K Stalin would make a visit soon. "Assembly is in session."

Also, the DMK leader hit out at the leader of opposition Palaniswami for 'enacting a drama' on the matter though the government was for discussing it in the Assembly.

On the demand for CBI probe, he said the Central agency did not take swift action in several cases including 'Gutkha case,' and seizure of Rs 570 crore from containers in the run up to the 2016 Assembly election. However, the state police (CB-CID) has taken immediate action on the hooch tragedy.

"The reason for them seeking CBI probe is to cause diversion and to try to create some problem." He also hit out at them for blaming the DMK regime and seeking Chief Minister's resignation.

He wondered if CBI probed similar cases including in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

He criticised Palaniswami and AIADMK for creating ruckus in the Assembly over the issue, for staging protest in Kalllakurichi earlier in the day and for seeking CBI probe and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin.