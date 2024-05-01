AIADMK, BJP flay DMK govt for including Karunanidhi's biography in school curriculum

CHENNAI: Condemning the ruling DMK government for including a section on former chief minister and DMK patriarch, late M Karunanidhi in the Class X Tamil textbook for the academic year 2024-25, opposition parties AIADMK and BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on the School Education department and the AIADMK said once they form the government back in Tamil Nadu, the unnecessary sections of the textbook would be removed.



Speaking to DT Next, Vaigaichelvan, former School Education Minister and AIADMK Literary Wing Secretary said when AIADMK comes back to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026, there will be no political interference in school curriculums.

"Without political interference, the curriculum will be modified to include areas such as literature, prose, art, etc., which are needed by the students, " he told DT Next.

Further, the former minister said, "The inclusion of the biography of former chief minister M Karunanidhi in the Class X Tamil textbook should be seen as a political move. Although Karunanidhi is multifaceted in screenwriting, drama, story, politics and literature, it is not welcome to deliberately include sections about him in school textbooks. The process of including Karunanidhi's biography in the textbook should be done naturally."

Another former minister and AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar also said once the AIADMK comes to power in Tamil Nadu, the unnecessary sections of the textbook would be removed.

"Only prowess and historical achievements should be included in school curriculums. With AIADMK coming to power, the syllabus will be revised and revived, " he told reporters here.

BJP State vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said including Karunanidhi's life history in school curriculum would be a mistake that will be read by future generations of students.

"Karunanidhi is an ordinary politician. He might have done something for power, position and party. But it would be a mistake to include his life in school curriculums that will be read by future generations of students. I am not saying this because of Karunanidhi, but it would not be right for the students to take any politician as a role model during their studies, " Narayanan told DT Next.

Meanwhile, Dindigul I Leoni, Chairman - Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation told DT Next that in view of the centenary of Karunanidhi, the biography section of his has been included in the Class X Tamil textbook based on the request of the public to include his biography in the textbook like other leaders.

"This decision comes as a fulfilment of the DMK's promise after assuming power in 2021 to commemorate the iconic leader in academic curriculum. But, we have no plans to include a Kalaignar's section in other Class curriculums. The Higher Education department should decide whether to include his biography as a subject in colleges, " he noted.