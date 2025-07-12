AIADMK-BJP combine conspiring to push State backwards by centuries, alleges Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the people subscribe to his party's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' campaign with the realisation that the opposition alliance of the BJP and AIADMK is a conspiracy to push Tamil Nadu a century backwards.

In a message posted on his 'X' page after launching the war room of the DMK IT wing to monitor the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign, Stalin said, "When we highlight the achievements of our Dravidian model government and ask the people to join the DMK to protect the land, language and dignity of Tamil Nadu, they say, the schemes of the government benefit every member of their family daily."

"The people of Tamil Nadu sign up to Oraniyil Tamil Nadu after categorically stating that they have the realisation that the AIADMK-BJP opposition alliance is not an alliance. It is a conspiracy to destroy Tamil Nadu and its unity and push the state centuries backwards," said Stalin, launching a war room of the DMK IT wing in party headquarters Anna Arivalayam to monitor the campaign.

The Chief Minister also said that as many as 77.34 lakh people, including 49.11 lakh new members, have joined the party during the ongoing Oraniyil campaign. He also advised the party workers and units in other districts to outdo Karur, which has been excelling in comparison with other party units by enrolling 41% of the voters as DMK members. The ruling DMK has set a target of enrolling two crore members or 30% of voters in each booth during the 45-day campaign, which also seeks to kindle the sentiments of the voters against the alleged discriminatory attitude of the BJP-led Union government which has been denying the state's rightful share of funds and usurping rights out of political animosity.