AIADMK announces to boycott Vikravandi Assembly constituency by-election

CHENNAI: Principal opposition party AIADMK on Saturday announced that it will boycott Vikravandi Assembly constituency by-election after EPS consulted with senior officials at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah

Former CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "The ruling party DMK will indulge in violence, money power and will not give people the freedom to cast their votes. Elections will not be conducted freely and fairly, so AIADMK is boycotting this election," according to ANI.

Earlier in the day, PMK announced C Anbumani as its candidate for the by-election for Vikravandi assembly constituency.

The Vikravandi Assembly seat was declared vacant after the unfortunate demise of the former MLA N Pugazhendhi, on April 6 due to sudden illness.

On June 10, the Election Commission of India announced that a by-election would be held in Vikravandi on July 10.

As per the latest updates, Anniyur Siva is set to contest from Vikravandi constituency on behalf of DMK, while Dr. Abhinaya has been announced as the candidate representing the Naam Tamilar Katchi.