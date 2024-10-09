AIADMK announces Rs 1.71 crore aid to Anna Labour Front members

CHENNAI: The leadership of the AIADMK on Wednesday announced financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.71 crore to families of as many as 171 workers, who were affiliated with the party's Anna Labour Front.

The party would extend Rs 1 lakh to each of the beneficiaries of the financial assistance scheme.

The assistance would be disbursed at the function of the party's 53 Foundation Day celebration on October 17 at party headquarters in Chennai, said general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami in a statement.