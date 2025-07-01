AIADMK announces Rs 1.71 cr aid to labour front functionaries

CHENNAI: The leadership of the AIADMK on Monday announced financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.71 cr to families of as many as 171 workers, who were affiliated to the party's Anna Labour Front.

The party would extend Rs 1 lakh to each of the beneficiaries of the financial assistance scheme. The assistance would be disbursed at the function on July 7 at party headquarters in Chennai, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement.