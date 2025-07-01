Begin typing your search...

    AIADMK announces Rs 1.71 cr aid to labour front functionaries

    The party would extend Rs 1 lakh to each of the beneficiaries of the financial assistance scheme.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 July 2025 8:02 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-01 02:53:43  )
    AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The leadership of the AIADMK on Monday announced financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.71 cr to families of as many as 171 workers, who were affiliated to the party's Anna Labour Front.

    The party would extend Rs 1 lakh to each of the beneficiaries of the financial assistance scheme. The assistance would be disbursed at the function on July 7 at party headquarters in Chennai, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement.

