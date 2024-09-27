AIADMK announces protest demanding 3-phase power connection to farmers in Veppanahalli

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, the AIADMK, condemned the DMK government for not providing three-phase power connection for farming activities in Veppanahalli in Krishnagiri district and announced a protest on Monday in Shoolagiri for the same.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the protest would be held to condemn the M K Stalin led government for not providing three-phase power connection to the agricultural activities in 45,000 acres of land in Veppanahalli constituency.

The party would pressure the TN government to immediately provide three-phase power connection to guarantee the livelihood of the farmers.

AIADMK deputy general secretary and former minister K P Munusamy along with party functionaries would participate in the protest to put forth the demands of the farmers there, he said and urged public and merchants to participate in large numbers in the protest for the welfare of the farming community.