AIADMK and Krishnasamy’s Puthiya Tamilagam talks over alliance ends in positive note

CHENNAI: Asserting the formation of the alliance between the AIADMK and Puthiya Tamilagam (PT), the leaders of the two parties echoed that the talk was “amicable” over alliance and they would continue it regarding seat allocation in the coming days.

Former AIADMK minister and member of seat sharing committee SP Velumani said that they held talks with PT leader K Krishnasamy as per the direction of party general secretary K Palaniswami regarding alliance and it was amicable.

The PT’s leader has shared his views and expressed his wish. It would be taken to the knowledge of the AIADMK leader to arrive at a decision, said Velumani, who was accompanied by his former cabinet colleagues P Benjamin, P Thangamani and D Jayakumar.

Krishnasamy said that they have commenced the formal talks and they would continue the talks with the high-level committee of the AIADMK on seat allocation. “Our objective is to form a winning alliance,” he said.

Sources in the AIADMK said that the party agreed to allocate Tenkasi constituency to Krishnasamy’s party. The party would soon confirm the alliance with DMDK.

It may be recalled that the AIADMK’s seat sharing committee called on DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and her brother L K Sudhish a couple of days ago. Premalatha reportedly sought four seats, including Tiruchy and Kallakuruchi constituencies, in the alliance. “The alliance with DMDK will be finalised within a couple of days,” said a senior AIADMK leader.