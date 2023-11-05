AIADMK and BJP should lose deposit in upcoming LS polls, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the AIADMK and BJP, the DMK president and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday that both the parties are destroying the identity of Tamil Nadu.

"The slave AIADMK, which destroyed Tamil Nadu with no policy and with only corruption and the BJP, which wants to take away all the rights of Tamil Nadu and destroy the identity of Tamil Nadu and its alliance parties which supports these two parties due to their selfish interests, should not even get a deposit in any constituencies in Tamil Nadu, whether they come up as an open alliance or an indirect alliance," read the letter from Stalin.

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the DMK supremo said, "The Income-Tax department sleuths are searching at the places linked to Tamil Nadu minister E V Velu. Thus, if you (DMK cadres) look at the conviction rate in the raids of the Income-Tax department (IT) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the cases investigated by them are not even one percent. The IT and ED are the allies of BJP just for political revenge."

Further, Stalin said that the INDIA bloc should win in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to build a prosperous India.

"The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are very important. The victory we are going to achieve in this election must be a great victory. To win all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is our goal. We need to start work from today," it added.

As the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has been diagnosed with viral flu and hospitalised, the State Minister for Sports Development and Stalin Junior, Udhayanidhi read the speech of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the meeting of DMK polling booth in-charges held at Tiruvallur.