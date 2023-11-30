AIADMK allege misuse of Smart City funds

TIRUCHY: Alleging mismanagement of funds under Smart City projects, the AIADMK members of Thanjavur City Corporation staged a walk out on Wednesday.

The Corporation council meeting chaired by the Mayor Shan Ramanathan was held on Monday in which the AIADMK members raised a series of issues and the opposition party leader Manikandan (AIADMK) charged that the garbage collection was not proper in the city despite there was proper facility arranged for the workers.

He also said that there are as many as 210 field staff involved in Dengue prevention works and they were promised of Rs 590 per day but they are being distributed just Rs 7,000 per month.

AIADMK member Gopal charged that the Smart City project works were not properly undertaken. For instance, tenders had been called for the underground drainage system under the Smart City project and funds were also sanctioned but no work was initiated so far. When the members contact the officials, they refuse to provide a proper reason and so we suspect that there could be mismanagement of funds, he said.

Soon, Mayor Shan Ramanathan refused the charges and the AIADMK members Manikandan, Gopal, Saravanan, Dhakshinamurthy, Kesavan, Gandhimathi and Kalaivani who were not satisfied walked out.