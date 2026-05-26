AIADMK accuses ruling TVK Government of encouraging horse-trading in State

Krishnamurthy noted that the party had submitted a petition to the Speaker seeking action under the anti-defection law against those MLAs. The Speaker informed them that the petition was still under examination.

He also questioned how the resignations of three MLAs could be accepted while disqualification proceedings against them were pending. The AIADMK had strongly urged the Speaker not to accept those resignations while their petition remained unresolved, Krishnamurthy said, adding that accepting resignations under such circumstances violated assembly rules and democratic norms.