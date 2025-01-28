AIADMK a sanctuary for sexual predators, alleges Minister Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Responding to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s criticism of the DMK regime on women’s safety in the State, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday said that the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept the LoP’s criticism of the government when the AIADMK remained a sanctuary of sexual offenders.

In a strongly worded statement, Sivasankar referred to the ‘expeditious’ action taken by the State police in the Perambur Pocso case and said, “Frustrated with the speedy action of the State police, Palaniswami has posted slanderous content as usual to gain political mileage.”

Accusing Palaniswami of protecting ‘sirs’ of the AIADMK, referring to the EPS-led party’s campaign over the Anna University sexual assault case, the minister wondered, “Did you forget AIADMK 103rd division secretary Sudhakar ‘sir’ who was arrested in Anna Nagar child sexual assault case? Did you forget Pollachi AIADMK city student’s wing secretary Arulanandham, who was arrested in the Pollachi sexual racket case? Does Palaniswami not know the minister ‘sir’ who impregnated a woman who came for petitioning? Did you forget former AIADMK minister Manikandan ‘sir’ against whom actor Shanthini lodged a complaint?”

Sivasankar continued his tirade, saying, “Even if you pretend to have forgotten all that, the people of the State will not forget the ‘SIRS’ of AIADMK. While maintaining AIADMK as a sanctuary of sexual offender ‘sirs’, you cannot blame the Dravidian model government working for the welfare and safety of women. People will not accept it,” Sivasankar said, calling Tamil Nadu a frontrunner in women’s safety.

On the Perambur Pocso case, he said, “Immediately after receiving the complaint, the State police traced the girl students and arrested the accused. Unlike the previous AIADMK regime, which was slack in dealing with complaints related to women, the Tamil Nadu police are now working intensely and expediting the investigation to secure speedy justice for the women victims.”