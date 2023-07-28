AIADMK 1st party to oppose NLC expansion, says Sellur Raju

MADURAI: The ensuing AIADMK’s golden jubilee conference in August in Madurai will make a big political impact. The conference will witness lakhs of cadre from various parts of Tamil Nadu, Sellur K Raju, AIADMK MLA from Madurai West, said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Raju said the conference, which would be organised in a grand manner in Madurai, would rack up victory after victory for the AIADMK. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami have written to over five lakh families inviting them to take part in the conference.

Responding to queries, Raju said the EPS-led AIADMK was the first party to have protested against the NLC land acquisition in support of farmers. Chief Minister MK Stalin is claiming that his government is delivering the goods for the people and refuting his claim, Raju wondered whether anything good happened for the people, who were burdened by the increasing price of vegetables and essential commodities.

Over the two and a half year rule of DMK, the people started hating the rule and waiting for the AIADMK to get back at the helm, he added. On the Kodanad case, he said the DMK men were behind such crime and EPS had already initiated action.

