AI will boost, not take away jobs, says TN minister PTR

COIMBATORE: Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday said growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) will boost employment and may not threaten the existing workforce.

Thiagarajan said as AI becomes more prevalent, people play a crucial role in feeding relevant data into AI systems, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Coimbatore. “The number of jobs in this sector will keep increasing soon," he said while addressing the media after inaugurating iMerit’s Automotive AI Centre of Excellence in Coimbatore.

Further, the minister said that the machine learning process is currently in its kindergarten stage and needs constant upgrades to reach advanced levels.

“Tamil Nadu, with six per cent of the country’s population, has 20 per cent of its productive skill force and an educational background in engineering and ITI. A majority of those employed in Tamil Nadu comprises a local workforce, unlike in Bengaluru, where not more than 25 per cent of the workers are locals. Also, the job scenario looks positive as firms are exiting China with an eye on India because of our skilled workforce,” he said.

Pointing out that the previous AIADMK regime delayed the opening of Elcot Information Technology (IT) Park in Coimbatore due to administrative hurdles, the minister said DMK made efforts to open the park as there was a huge demand for such a facility among firms in Coimbatore. “Efforts have also been taken to bring world-class infrastructure in Coimbatore by establishing Global FinTech City, like in Chennai,” he added.