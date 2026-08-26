AI Vision company to commercialise Tamil Nadu’s AI assets

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has proposed setting up Tamil Nadu AI Vision (TNAIV) as a government company to commercially operate parts of the State's emerging AI infrastructure and participate in AI-related projects.
TNAIV will be able to provide computing services for a fee, take up AI-related projects through concessions or leases, and acquire stakes in project companies.
In effect, the company is being positioned as the vehicle through which the State can commercially operate AI infrastructure and invest in projects, hold equity stake rather than limiting its role to policy and programme implementation according to the Information Technology and Digital Services Department Policy Note 2026-27.
The land for such projects will remain with State land-holding agencies and can be made available to TNAIV on long-term lease. Concessions will be assessed under the State's public-private partnership framework and awarded through open competition. TNAIV will operate as a taxable company and will not receive CSR funds.
The proposed company will operate alongside a revamped Tamil Nadu AI Mission (TNAIM). The government plans to renew and incorporate TNAIM as a Section 8 not-for-profit company under the Companies Act.
It will handle the public-purpose side of the AI programme, including AI governance, the Tamil Large Language Model and Tamil-first datasets, Centres of Excellence, skilling and research partnerships.
TNAIM functions through the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) and iTNT Foundation. It is envisaged as a project-management and execution agency, with responsibilities including innovation hubs, laboratories, test beds, high-performance computing infrastructure and communication networks, including a proposed quantum communication corridor.
It will also support startups and MSMEs and build partnerships with academia, industry, technology companies and international organisations.
Its mandate has been expanded beyond AI to cover quantum technologies, AVGC-XR, deep tech and other emerging technologies, with ELCOT and ICT Academy supporting it in areas such as infrastructure, technology solutions and skilling.