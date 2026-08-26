AI Vision company to commercialise Tamil Nadu’s AI assets

TNAIV will be able to provide computing services for a fee, take up AI-related projects through concessions or leases, and acquire stakes in project companies.

In effect, the company is being positioned as the vehicle through which the State can commercially operate AI infrastructure and invest in projects, hold equity stake rather than limiting its role to policy and programme implementation according to the Information Technology and Digital Services Department Policy Note 2026-27.

The land for such projects will remain with State land-holding agencies and can be made available to TNAIV on long-term lease. Concessions will be assessed under the State's public-private partnership framework and awarded through open competition. TNAIV will operate as a taxable company and will not receive CSR funds.