AI powered elephant alert system enables 9,481 safe crossings, records zero train track deaths

CHENNAI: The AI powered Elephant Control and Command Centre at Madukkarai in Coimbatore has facilitated 9,481 safe elephant crossings and prevented any elephant deaths on railway tracks over the past two-and-a-half years, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu said on Tuesday.
She added that a team of forest officials, patrolling staff, loco pilots, drone operators and control room personnel work round-the-clock to monitor elephant movements and prevent accidents along railway corridors.
According to her social media post, the AI-enabled system has generated over 7,116 real time alerts for railway authorities and loco pilots, resulting in 3,821 instances where trains were slowed down or halted to allow elephants to cross tracks safely. The command centre uses thermal cameras and artificial intelligence to track wildlife movement and issue immediate warnings. Besides elephants, the network has also detected species such as deer and leopards, creating a broader wildlife monitoring mechanism.
She also said the State government was further strengthening the system by deploying AI-powered drones to expand surveillance beyond fixed camera locations and provide real time alerts of elephant movements across larger landscapes. “Zero deaths. That is the mission,” she said in a post on X.
She added that while no system can be completely foolproof, continuous learning, technological improvements and constant vigilance remain essential to ensuring the safety of both wildlife and rail operations.