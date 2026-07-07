AI powered elephant alert system enables 9,481 safe crossings, records zero train track deaths

She added that a team of forest officials, patrolling staff, loco pilots, drone operators and control room personnel work round-the-clock to monitor elephant movements and prevent accidents along railway corridors.

According to her social media post, the AI-enabled system has generated over 7,116 real time alerts for railway authorities and loco pilots, resulting in 3,821 instances where trains were slowed down or halted to allow elephants to cross tracks safely. The command centre uses thermal cameras and artificial intelligence to track wildlife movement and issue immediate warnings. Besides elephants, the network has also detected species such as deer and leopards, creating a broader wildlife monitoring mechanism.