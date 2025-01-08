AI Express flight arrives in Chennai from Kuwait sans passengers’ luggage

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers at the city airport were shocked to hear that the Air India Express flight they flew in had left behind their luggage in Kuwait.

The AI flight from Kuwait arrived at the city airport with around 200 passengers on Tuesday night. After immigration, they stood at the conveyor belt waiting for their luggage, and only 12 passengers received them.

After waiting for a long time, when some of the remaining passengers inquired with the airport staff, they were informed that due bad weather, some checked-in baggage could not be uplifted.

Later, the airline promised the passengers that all their luggage would arrive in Chennai within a day or two and would be delivered to their respective door steps. However, passengers were peeved with the airline for not informing them regarding the luggage during the flight.