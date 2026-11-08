AI book scam unfolds in more libraries

Accusing the previous DMK government of orchestrating a multi-crore scam involving the procurement of AI-generated and fake books for public libraries across Tamil Nadu, Rajmohan said, “The scam has unfolded in district libraries located in Cuddalore, Tirunelveli and Tiruchy. This is an AI scam done by the DMK, which the TVK government will thoroughly investigate.”

Rajmohan said a special committee would be constituted to examine the books purchased for government libraries.

He alleged that the books were purchased as works by fictitious authors and demanded an unconditional apology from the DMK to students, readers and the literary community.

Addressing reporters at Anna Centenary Library, Rajmohan alleged that the procurement involved more than 2,000 titles from Agal Vilakku Publications for the Periyar Knowledge Centre in Coimbatore alone. He claimed that the government had issued a purchase order on February 14, 2026, directing the publisher to supply the books within seven days.

Displaying the copies of the purchase order, emails and committee records, he said the books had been delivered in more than 40 cartons and were subsequently arranged on library shelves. The books were stamped with June dates when they were catalogued, which, he said, was being misrepresented by the DMK as evidence that the procurement had taken place under the present government.

"The purchase order was issued on February 14 and the payment was released from the government treasury on March 14, during the DMK regime. The books were arranged on the shelves only after the election process. The date on which the books were stamped cannot be treated as the date of procurement," he said.