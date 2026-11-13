AI book scam fallout: 1,024 Agal Vilakku books withheld from 130 libraries in Tiruchy

Acting on the directions of Director of Public Libraries (additional charge) Jayanthi, District Librarian Shan Basha halted the supply of the books, which had already been procured and were awaiting distribution.

According to sources, the district library department had ordered 1,024 books under 44 titles from the publishing house for distribution across the district. The books, procured through a tender floated in February, reached the Tiruchy Central Library on July 7. Staff were segregating them for distribution when the department ordered a halt.

Sources said the books have since been kept at the Central Library in Tiruchy.