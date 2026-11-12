AI book scam: Anna Centenary Library Employees' Association seeks protection for librarians in Periyar Arivulagam procurement case

CHENNAI:The Anna Centenary Library Employees Welfare Association (ACLEWA) has urged the School Education Minister to prevent the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) from registering cases against librarians who were involved in administrative work related to book procurement for Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, arguing that they had no decision-making powers.
In a representation to School Education Minister Rajmohan dated November 11, ACLEWA honorary president Su Manikandan and general secretary K Prabhu said librarians from the Anna Centenary Library and Kalaignar Centenary Library had carried out administrative work related to the procurement on the instructions of the Director of Public Libraries. However, they had neither the authority to select or purchase books nor the power to authorise payments.
The association pointed out that book procurement for all categories of public libraries in Tamil Nadu, including the Anna Centenary Library and Kalaignar Centenary Library, was handled by the Directorate of Public Libraries at the Devaneya Pavanar complex in Chennai.
It said librarians from the two Chennai libraries had performed administrative duties at the Directorate's office on the instructions of the Director of Public Libraries. They had acted on oral instructions from senior officials who had decision-making powers, the representation stated.
The association expressed concern that the DVAC, during its action on November 10 in connection with the Periyar Arivagam book procurement inquiry, was attempting to register an FIR against the librarians who had only carried out the administrative tasks assigned to them.
While stating that it had no objection to action being taken against officials found guilty of wrongdoing, the association said targeting librarians without decision-making powers could amount to protecting the officials responsible for the decisions.
It added that the developments had created an atmosphere of fear and mental stress among librarians working at the Anna Centenary Library and Kalaignar Centenary Library.
The association appealed to the School Education Minister to intervene and ensure that cases were not registered against librarians who had merely carried out administrative work on the instructions of senior officials.