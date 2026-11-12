AI book scam: Anna Centenary Library Employees' Association seeks protection for librarians in Periyar Arivulagam procurement case

In a representation to School Education Minister Rajmohan dated November 11, ACLEWA honorary president Su Manikandan and general secretary K Prabhu said librarians from the Anna Centenary Library and Kalaignar Centenary Library had carried out administrative work related to the procurement on the instructions of the Director of Public Libraries. However, they had neither the authority to select or purchase books nor the power to authorise payments.

The association pointed out that book procurement for all categories of public libraries in Tamil Nadu, including the Anna Centenary Library and Kalaignar Centenary Library, was handled by the Directorate of Public Libraries at the Devaneya Pavanar complex in Chennai.

It said librarians from the two Chennai libraries had performed administrative duties at the Directorate's office on the instructions of the Director of Public Libraries. They had acted on oral instructions from senior officials who had decision-making powers, the representation stated.