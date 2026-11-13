AI Book Scam: Accused not BAPASI member, clarifies body

In a statement on Thursday, BAPASI said it had noted allegations against certain publishers and individuals facing scrutiny over alleged misconduct. It said linking them or their activities to the association would be misleading and incorrect.

The association said it follows stringent membership norms to ensure only genuine publishers and booksellers are admitted. Applicants must serve as associate members for at least three years before becoming full-fledged members.

Associate members may participate in book fairs organised by BAPASI, but they are not entitled to take part in the association's internal decision-making processes. Only full-fledged members can participate in its governing affairs, it said.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards proven misconduct, BAPASI said members found guilty of unlawful practices, misconduct or malicious publication of books would face disciplinary action. This could include membership termination and exclusion from book fairs and other events the association organises across the country.