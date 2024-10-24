Ahead of TVK conference, party banner found torn in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A large banner for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference was found torn in Tiruvallur district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Actor Vijay-led TVK's first-ever state conference is set to take place on October 27 at V Salai village, near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

Ahead of the TVK conference, banners displaying pictures of party workers and functionaries have been erected across Tiruvallur district, particularly along the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway, where over 100 banners have been installed by the party's district workers.

The discovery of the torn TVK banner in Tiruvallur has caused anger among party members, the report added.

The Tiruvallur Town police are conducting an investigation into the incident.