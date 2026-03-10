Ahead of TN polls, Vijay begins interviewing TVK candidates

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Tuesday began interviewing potential candidates of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
The exercise started at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, where Vijay is expected to meet around 60 aspirants on the first day, party sources said.
TVK had received more than 4,200 applications from those seeking to contest on the party’s ticket. The leadership is now in the process of screening and shortlisting candidates.
The party plans to field candidates in all 234 Assembly constituencies, with several key seats likely to be allotted to senior leaders.
The upcoming election will be TVK’s first Assembly poll, with the party positioning itself as an alternative force in Tamil Nadu politics.
(With inputs from PTI)