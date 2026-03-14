Ahead of likely election schedule announcement, TN government rushes to clear files

CHENNAI: With reports indicating that the Election Commission may announce the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections tomorrow (March 15), officials have reportedly been instructed to clear pending government files immediately, according to Daily Thanthi.
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are usually conducted in a single phase, while states such as West Bengal and Assam typically go to the polls in multiple phases. The same pattern is expected to be followed in the upcoming elections.
Sources indicate that polling in Tamil Nadu is likely to take place in the second week of April.
The DMK-led government assumed office on May 7, 2021. As its five-year tenure effectively concludes today (March 14) ahead of the expected election announcement, departments have reportedly been asked to expedite pending administrative decisions.
Once the election schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately across the state. After that, the government will be barred from announcing new schemes, issuing major policy decisions, or using official machinery for political purposes.
The Chief Minister and ministers will also be restricted from using official vehicles for political activities. Administrative decisions can be taken only in exceptional circumstances and typically require the Election Commission’s approval.
The present government will then function as a caretaker government until the new government is formed after the elections.