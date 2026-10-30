Ahead of full-fledged plunge, Dhanush’s welfare outfit eyes local body polls to test electoral waters

According to functionaries, the organisation intends to encourage its members to contest the polls, expected in the first half of 2027, in their individual capacities. The exercise is aimed at gauging their local influence, expanding the movement's reach and building an organisational base before any decision on a formal political entry.

"We have decided to fight the local body elections. Our workers can contest in their individual capacities and according to their influence in their respective areas. Whether they win or lose, it would help us identify potential functionaries in their areas as we strengthen our base," a DNI functionary told DT Next on condition of anonymity.

The proposed electoral experiment draws a parallel with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's political trajectory. Before launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay's fan organisation, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, fielded members in the 2021 rural local body elections. The outfit won 115 of the 169 seats it contested, demonstrating how an organised fan network could be translated into electoral gains, and identify and prepare a pool of grassroots-level functionaries.