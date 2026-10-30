Ahead of full-fledged plunge, Dhanush’s welfare outfit eyes local body polls to test electoral waters

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush's fan-turned-welfare organisation, Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam (DNI), is preparing to test its electoral strength in Tamil Nadu's next local body elections, seeking to turn its fan following into a grassroots network and identify potential political functionaries ahead of a possible foray into electoral politics.
According to functionaries, the organisation intends to encourage its members to contest the polls, expected in the first half of 2027, in their individual capacities. The exercise is aimed at gauging their local influence, expanding the movement's reach and building an organisational base before any decision on a formal political entry.
"We have decided to fight the local body elections. Our workers can contest in their individual capacities and according to their influence in their respective areas. Whether they win or lose, it would help us identify potential functionaries in their areas as we strengthen our base," a DNI functionary told DT Next on condition of anonymity.
The proposed electoral experiment draws a parallel with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's political trajectory. Before launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay's fan organisation, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, fielded members in the 2021 rural local body elections. The outfit won 115 of the 169 seats it contested, demonstrating how an organised fan network could be translated into electoral gains, and identify and prepare a pool of grassroots-level functionaries.
DNI is also seeking to widen its social base, with women emerging as a key focus of its organisational expansion. Functionaries said the movement has started reaching out to women aged 18-45 and planned to hold meetings across Tamil Nadu following a recent gathering of its women members in Chennai.
"Our immediate priority is to ensure that we have enough support among women. We are reaching out to women aged 18-45. Following the women's meeting in Chennai, we will organise similar meetings across the State to strengthen our women's cadre," an insider said.
The outreach comes amid the growing significance of women voters in Tamil Nadu's electoral calculations, where welfare delivery and targeted mobilisation have become central to political campaigning.
DNI's recent restructuring and statewide expansion have fuelled speculation about Dhanush's political ambitions. Insiders suggest that a political launch could be considered towards the end of 2028 or early 2029, ahead of the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, neither Dhanush nor the organisation has officially announced plans to launch a political party.