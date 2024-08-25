Ahead of CM Stalin's visit, TRB Raaja meets US Tamil associations in Chicago

CHENNAI: State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions, and Commerce TRB Rajaa, who is on a US trip to oversee preliminary arrangements for Chief Minister MK Stalin's upcoming visit, held a meeting in Chicago on Sunday with the representatives of US Tamil associations over arrangements for Stalin's 'Chicago-Meeting with US Tamils' program.

Rajaa, who departed for the US from Chennai on August 22, reached Chicago on August 23.

According to sources close to Rajaa, he held a detailed discussion with the representatives of US Tamil Associations on Sunday in Chicago. "During the meeting, Rajaa discussed the arrangements for CM Stalin's 'Chicago-Meeting with US Tamils' program, where he will address Non-Resident Tamils, and finalised the program schedule," they said.

Rajaa is also expected to meet investors in the US to attract high-value investments to Tamil Nadu and will schedule discussions between them and the Chief Minister, the sources added.

Stalin is scheduled to depart for the US from Chennai on August 27 and land in San Francisco on August 28. After a fortnight in the US, he will depart from Chicago on September 11 and reach Chennai on September 12.

In San Francisco, he would participate in an investors' conference on August 29, followed by a meeting with the Indian diaspora on August 31.

Unlike his earlier visits to the UAE, Japan, and Europe, Stalin would hold around 30 key meetings with investors, including a meeting with officials of Fortune 500 companies in the US.