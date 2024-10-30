Ahead of Amavasai, sea recedes by around 50 feet in Tiruchendur

CHENNAI: The sea in Tiruchendur, between the Subramanya Swamy Temple and Ayya Vaikundar Avatar site, receded by around 50 feet early on Tuesday morning, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The occurrence, which left algae-covered rocks visible along the sea shore, is usually observed on some new moon and full moon days and days immediately preceding and following.

The sea began receding yesterday morning ahead of the upcoming new moon (Amavasai) day, which will fall between October 31 and November 1. Devotees at the sea-facing Tiruchendur temple marvelled at the unusual phenomenon and fearlessly walked along the exposed rocks. They continued their customary rituals, with many taking holy dips in the sea before proceeding to the temple for prayers, the report added.