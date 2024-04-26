Agro Food Trade Centre gets NABL accreditation for quality testing

MADURAI: AFTC Food Products Analytical Laboratory and Research Centre operating at Agro Food Trade Centre in Madurai has obtained NABL accreditation to fulfil the legal requirements of agro-food products processors and manufacturers and help traders to be assured of the quality of products dealt with by them. This laboratory is professionally headed by Dr K Singaravadivel, former Director of NIFTEM (National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management), Thanjavur with a qualified team of analysts. This lab is equipped with facilities for conducting 283 parameters of testing food products, S Rethinavelu, founder and Chief Managing Director, Agro Food Trade Centre, Madurai said on Thursday. As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 2011, it is mandatory for the processors of food products and manufacturers to have their products tested and certified by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited laboratory once in every six months and upload certificates issued by such laboratory in the portal of FSSAI.