Agro food chamber hails PM Modi's victory, expects progress in trade, industry

MADURAI: Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AFCCI), Madurai congratulated Narendra Modi, who took oath of office as Prime Minister for a third successive term on Sunday.

The AFCCI was confident that PM Modi with his vast experience and political acumen would shine as a successful leader of the coalition government.

S Rethinavelu, president, AFCCI, said on Monday that TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu,

JD (U)’s Nitish Kumar would stick to the principle of ‘nation first’.

All NDA alliance partners are aware of their responsibilities as the coalition government is formed at a time when the economic growth in the fiscal year of 2024 had beaten all expectations to record 8.2 percent and the fiscal deficit shed nearly 20 basis points further to reach 5.6 per cent.

The Agro Food Chamber sincerely hopes that more positives await Tamil Nadu and that all infrastructural projects and developmental activities pending as well as decisions to be taken based on the pending genuine demands for the growth of trade and industry would assume ‘great speed’ in Modi’s coalition ministry.