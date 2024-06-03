Agro Food Chamber asks Election Commission not to reveal assembly constituency-wise results to LS candidates

MADURAI: The Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry here has appealed to the Election Commission not to reveal the votes secured by candidates Assembly constituency-wise, while counting votes polled on June 4.

Almost six Assembly constituencies come under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. While announcing the results, the votes secured by the candidates in the respective Lok Sabha constituency should alone be declared by the Election Commission and not the assembly constituency-wise votes, the chamber has appealed. Such details would lead to neglect of the Assembly constituencies in which the winning candidate secured lesser votes, the chamber said in a letter addressed to the EC.

The industrial body expressed concern that political representatives might extend step-motherly treatment to such Assembly segments, affecting the implementation of schemes and welfare activities.

S Rethinavelu, president of the Agro Food Chamber requested the Election Commission not to provide particulars to the candidates for indulging in unethical research of who, which community or religion, which sectors or area of people and which trade voted for them or deprived them.