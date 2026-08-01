Tamil Nadu

Agriculture Minister Vinoth draws flak after taking budget copy to Tirumala Temple

Among those who criticised the minister was CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan, who questioned the decision in a post on X
Minister Vinoth taking a copy of the State's Agriculture Budget to the Tirumala temple in Tirupati
Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Vinoth taking a copy of the State's Agriculture Budget to the Tirumala temple in TirupatiX
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CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Vinoth drew criticism on Saturday (August 1) after taking a copy of the State's Agriculture Budget to the Tirumala temple in Tirupati for blessings ahead of the Assembly session scheduled to begin on August 5.

CPI(M) MP questioned Minister Vinoth on the Agriculture Budget copy taken to Tirumala

Among those who criticised the minister was CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan, who questioned the decision in a post on X.

He said budget documents were "neither offerings to the divine nor spiritual items" but political and constitutional documents that explain how taxpayers' money is proposed to be spent.

Venkatesan further said that turning political documents into offerings based on individual religious beliefs was unconstitutional.

Agriculture Budget
Tirumala Temple
Minister Vinoth
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