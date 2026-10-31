Agriculture Minister Vinoth announces plans to increase cultivation of fine-quality paddy

Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, the minister stated that a series of public welfare schemes have been implemented through the Cooperative department, as a part of which the public can avail a festival grocery package of Rs 200 in all the cooperative outlets.

Stating that the procurement price for a fine variety of paddy for Rs 2,750 per quintal has been announced under Rule no. 110 of the Assembly, the minister noted that farmers, particularly from the Delta region, have received the initiative well. "This has led to more than 70 per cent of Delta farmers cultivating fine-quality paddy," the minister said.