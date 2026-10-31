Agriculture Minister Vinoth announces plans to increase cultivation of fine-quality paddy

TIRUCHY: Minister for Agriculture R Vinoth said on Saturday that department officials have been conducting a series of studies on crop management and selection of fine-quality paddy seeds as the government plans to increase fine-quality cultivation acreage.
Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, the minister stated that a series of public welfare schemes have been implemented through the Cooperative department, as a part of which the public can avail a festival grocery package of Rs 200 in all the cooperative outlets.
Stating that the procurement price for a fine variety of paddy for Rs 2,750 per quintal has been announced under Rule no. 110 of the Assembly, the minister noted that farmers, particularly from the Delta region, have received the initiative well. "This has led to more than 70 per cent of Delta farmers cultivating fine-quality paddy," the minister said.
He also pointed out that out of a total 3,500-hectare samba cultivation in Kumbakonam, fine-quality has been cultivated in an area totalling 2,500 hectare. The officials have been making all possible steps to support fine-quality paddy cultivation and crop management meetings are organised periodically to select paddy varieties, the minister said.
"Now, the farmers are concentrating on cultivation of fine-quality paddy seeds like ADT 51, 54, 58 and 60 that were introduced by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University," he said and added that the crop insurance process is under way.
He further noted that steps have been initiated for tenant farmers to avail the facility.