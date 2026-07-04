Agriculture Minister release TNAU counselling rank list

TIRUCHY: Out of a total of 26,709 candidates who applied for agriculture studies, as many as 24,435, including 15,757, were found to be eligible for attending the counselling, said Agriculture Minister R Vinoth after releasing the rank list for agriculture studies in Thanjavur on Friday.
The minister released the rank list for 2026 for agriculture studies at Dr Swaminathan Agriculture College and Research Centre at Eachangadu in the presence of Agriculture Production Commissioner P Shankar and said that the online application for the 14 departments in the agriculture colleges across the state was received from May 6 to June 17, in which a total of 26,709 applications were received. After scrutiny, as many as 24,435, including 15,757 women, were found to be eligible, and the rank list has been released for them.
Among the total seats, 2,856 would be filled in the government agriculture colleges, and 3.051 seats at government-aided colleges would be filled through online counselling. Out of the total eligible candidates, 22,987 applicants had applied for the academic stream, while 1,193 applied for the vocational stream and 225 seats were allotted for the other state students, said the minister. The information, rank list and counselling information are available at www.tnau.ucanapply.com, said the minister.
As the minister released the top 10 rank list, the top two rank holders were M Merlin, from Cuddalore, and RP Madhavarajan from Erode.