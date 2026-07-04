Agriculture Minister release TNAU counselling rank list

Among the total seats, 2,856 would be filled in the government agriculture colleges, and 3.051 seats at government-aided colleges would be filled through online counselling. Out of the total eligible candidates, 22,987 applicants had applied for the academic stream, while 1,193 applied for the vocational stream and 225 seats were allotted for the other state students, said the minister. The information, rank list and counselling information are available at www.tnau.ucanapply.com, said the minister.

As the minister released the top 10 rank list, the top two rank holders were M Merlin, from Cuddalore, and RP Madhavarajan from Erode.