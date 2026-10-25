Agriculture minister assures desilting of 'neglected' C & D canals in Tamil Nadu

Inspecting the desilting work in the canals in Kumbakonam, he said that in view of the northeast monsoon, the flood prevention activities have been accelerated across the state, while the agriculture and agriculture engineering department officials have been deployed to identify the flood-prone locations.

Pointing out that free water flow to fields was disrupted because the C and D canals were not desilted in the past 30 years, he said, “But now, the TVK government is concentrating more on these canals, and the desilt works are under way. The work would be completed on time," the minister said.