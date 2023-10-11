'Agriculture college in Thanjavur to be named after M S Swaminathan to honour his contribution'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced that the Government Agriculture College and Research Institute in Eachankottai in Thanjavur district will be named after late scientist M S Swaminathan, to honour his contribution to the agriculture sector. He also announced the government would institute an annual award in the name Swaminathan for the topper of the department of plant breeding and genetics in the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University.



The CM, making the announcement on the floor of the assembly under Rule 110, said that popular agronomist, Swaminathan, who recently passed away, was a recipient of the country's top civilian awards such as Padma Vibushan, and Ramon Magsaysay award.

The DMK allies, the AIADMK and its allies have also welcomed the CM's announcement.



Recalling his notable contributions, the CM said that world popular scientists spoke about climate change in 1969 in the scientific conference and he also spoke about the rising sea level in 1989. He was called the father of the green revolution for his pioneering role in the green revolution.

He passed away on September 28 and was given state honour in his funeral. The state assembly also condoled the death of Swaminathan by passing a condolence resolution.

Swaminathan was a close associate of former CM M Karunanidhi and it was Karunanidhi, who gave the land for M S Swaminathan Research Centre, he said and recounted that Swaminathan heaped praise on the former CM for launching the biotech policy and called him a great scientist.

TN govt announces Mayiladuthurai as protected agriculture zone:

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday passed The Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development (Amendment) Bill 2023 to include the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district as a protected agriculture zone.

In the first meeting of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Authority, which was constituted under the TN Protected Agricultural Zone DEvelopment Act 2020 (Tamil Nadu Act 11 of 2020), held under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister on May 12 last, decided to include Mayiladuthurai district as protected agriculture zone, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M R K Panneerselvam said in the statement of object and reasons.

This would take the number of districts in the protected zones to nine. Earlier, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Trichy and Cuddalore districts were announced as protected zones.