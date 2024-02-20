Agriculture Budget proposes Sangam Era themed horticulture parks

CHENNAI: The state government has proposed Tamil ethnicity based horticulture parks and a special scheme for 'Mukkani' cultivation.

Presenting his fourth agriculture budget for 2024-25 financial year in the State Assembly, state agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam said that the department would develop Mullai Garden, Marutham Park, Sun Garden and Hibiscus Nursery Garden.

To showcase the life and geographical conditions of the Tamil people who inhabited the Mullai lad, one of the five lands of the Sangam era, Mullai park would be developed at Velimalai in Kanyakkumari at Rs 2 crore.

A Marutham park representing (Marutham) wetlands and adjoining fields with water resources would be established at Thirumalai Samuthiram at Rs 2 crore in Thanjavur district which has abundant fertile lands.

A Sun Garden would be developed between the Sun Rise and Sun Set points at Rs 2 crore in Kanyakumari.

Considering the significance of Hibiscus, a medicinal plant also used for tea, a Hibiscus Nursery would be established at Attur in Chengalpet at Rs 1 crore.

A new horticulture farm to produce pedigree and quality planting materials for farmers has also been proposed in an area of one acre at Rs 1 crore at Naduvakurichi Village in Shankarankovil in Tenkasi district.

Special scheme for 'Mukkani' cultivation

Drawing references from Kambaramayanam, minister Panneerselvam said that a special scheme would be implemented to enhance the cultivation area and production of Mukkani (three fruits), Mango, Banana and Jackfruit. Citing Kurunthogai and Purananooru to describe the significance of mango in in the ancient Tamil civilization, the agriculture minister told the House that Mango orchards would be established in 4,630 acres to cultivate southern varieties like Paadri, Neelum, Bangalora, Rumani, Mulgoa, Banganapalli and export varieties like Imam Pasand, Ratnagiri Alphonso and Sindhu ove 250 acres. Subsidies would also be extended to assist farmers in rejuvenating 26,540 acres of old mango orchards. An outlay of Rs 27.48 crore has been made for the special scheme for mango.

Area expansion of banana cultivation would be taken up over 5,220 acres to enhance production and meet the growing domestic and international demand for Banana.

Additionally, banana bunch leaves would be distributed to cover 4,440 acres to ensure production of blemish-free, high quality bananas that could command high prices in the market under the special scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 12.73 crore in 2024-25 fiscal.

A scheme would be implemented for jackfruit area expansion with local and new varieties spread over 620 acres each. An allocation of Rs 1.14 crore would be made under the scheme to support jackfruit cultivation under the scheme.