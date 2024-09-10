Agri Minister stays away from TNAU convocation presided by Governor

CHENNAI: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam stayed away from the 44th convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Monday.

The Minister, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the varsity, was among the list of participating dignitaries, in the invitation.

At the function, Governor and University Chancellor RN Ravi presented degree certificates to 9,882 students.

Delivering his address, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, chairperson, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Authority (PPVFRA) and former director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said the allocation of funds for the agriculture sector has increased considerably.

“In 2013-2014, when the Ministry of Cooperation, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Department of Fisheries were integral parts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the total budget allocation was only 30,223.88 crore. Despite the separation of these departments, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has witnessed a substantial increase in budget allocation to the tune of Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2023-2024, which is instrumental in doubling of farmer’s income,” he said.

Further, Mohapatra said the central government has implemented various reforms and policies to address a wide range of challenges that retard agricultural growth.

TNAU Vice Chancellor V Geethalakshmi said the university’s bio-fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers, and nano-fertilizers have paved the way for rejuvenating soil health of Tamil Nadu for sustained food production and enhanced yield.