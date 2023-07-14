Agri Minister in Singapore

CHENNAI: With an aim to build world-class botanical gardens in Tamil Nadu, state Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Thursday called on Nura Abdul Kareem, Deputy Director of Singapore Botanic Gardens in Singapore. During his weeklong Singapore visit, Panneerselvam visited Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO world heritage site along with Horticulture officials.

“To execute the plan to upgrade parks such as Semmozhi Poonga and other parks on par with the Royal Botanic Gardens in London and the Dubai Miracle Garden, the Minister went to Singapore to learn about how the tropical garden is maintained there... The Minister is thinking about setting up the heritage museum in Semmozhi Poonga and other important parks, including the upcoming one in RK Salai. He will take a call once he reaches Chennai,” an official said.

