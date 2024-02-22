Agri budget’s priorities right, allocation poor, says Chamber

MADURAI: The fourth Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2024-25 presented by the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam has evoked mixed reactions among the stakeholders.

The Budget has created a record by prioritizing schemes for soil fertility, organic farming, area expansion for cultivation of agriculture products, encouraging production of value added products and exports, said representatives of the chamber of commerce. But the allocation of funds for several projects announced in the budget is inadequate, said S Rethinavelu, president, Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AFCCI), Madurai.

It’s commendable that Rs 1 lakh would be given to transform young graduates into agri entrepreneurs, but an allocation of mere Rs 1 crore for the entire state is not enough, he said.

Agri Budget pro-biz, anti-farmers: Ranipet ryots

Farmers from the region are enraged saying none of the inputs were taken up for consideration in the agriculture budget released on Tuesday, and wondered why the government conducted a feedback session in the first place.State president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, T Venugopal said, “The budget helps only suppliers of farm products including machinery. There is nothing which will help the farmer.”

The farmer leader slammed the government for not raising support prices for paddy, coconut and sugarcane. “There is a marginal Rs 20 increase for sugar cane. Even then the price is still below Rs 4,000 per tonne which the DMK promised in its election manifesto” he added. The association criticized the government for “seeking their views but not including them in the budget.”